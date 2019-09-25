State crews will begin removing concrete barriers near Laniakea Beach

The state will begin removing the barriers near Laniakea Beach Park on the North Shore Wednesday.

In 2013, the barriers were put up to stop people from parking in an area off of Kamehameha Highway.

But after a legal challenge, the barriers were pushed back and away from the road.

Wednesday and Friday, state crews will be removing them entirely.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area.

We’re told that this is being done so that the highway can be moved away from the shoreline.

A long-term safety measure that would take at least two years to start.