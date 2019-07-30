State adding temporary traffic signal at intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Hwy and Mauna Kea Road

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the travelling public of the installation of temporary traffic signals at the intersection of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly Saddle Road) and Mauna Kea Access Road. Work to install the temporary signals and barriers along DKI Highway will take place Tuesday, July 30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

During the work hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the intersection. Travel in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control.

The temporary signals and barriers are being installed to provide for safe crossing of DKI Highway. The highway’s posted speed limit is 60 mph. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution through the area.