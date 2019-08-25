Stand-up paddler paddles from San Francisco to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spanish endurance athlete Antonio de la Rosa stand-up paddled his way into Honolulu on Saturday morning, Aug. 24.

He started out on June 9 from San Francisco, California.

That trip is about 2,900 miles.

He did it all on his custom-designed 24-foot-long stand-up board that he named Ocean Defender.

His goal is to raise awareness of the need to protect the ocean from man-made pollution.

He was hosted on Saturday by the Waikiki Yacht Club.

“The Board of Directors and members of the Waikiki Yacht Club welcome Antonio de la Rosa to our

club’s safe harbor, and we congratulate him on his notable accomplishment, navigating under his own

power across the Pacific Ocean,” said Mike Kelly, Waikiki Yacht Club commodore. “Hawaii has a long

and well-known history of navigators who have traversed the ocean to reach our shores, and we are very

pleased to extend our aloha to Antonio.”

De la Rosa is not new to extreme endurance water sports, having circumnavigated the Iberian Peninsula’s coastline while stand-up paddling; completed a stand-up paddling voyage within the Arctic Circle between Ilulissat and Upernavic, Greenland, in 2016; and raced across the Atlantic Ocean in a solo rowing vessel, crossing from Senegal to French Guyana, in 2014.

He was helped with support from 4050+Adventure, Sea Trek, and the Waikiki Yacht Club.