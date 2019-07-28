Stable weather into August before possible tropical storm

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through at least Wednesday, with an increase in trades expected Thursday through Saturday.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of higher moisture move through.

The exception will be over the leeward sections of the Big Island, where afternoon and evening scattered showers associated with the sea breeze develop.

Increasing rainfall chances will remain a possibility toward the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a tropical system passes near the islands.