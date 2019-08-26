Stabbing snarls traffic on H-1 freeway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stabbing incident snarls traffic on the H-1 freeway, Sunday night, Aug. 25.

The Honolulu Fire Dept. was dispatched at 7:08 p.m. with one unit. HFD says that EMS and the Honolulu Police Dept. have also responded.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed with a sharp weapon to the lower torso.

EMS responded to the H-1 westbound Palama off-ramp.

The victim was sent to a trauma center.

The article will be updated when more information is made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story