Stabbing snarls traffic on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stabbing incident snarls traffic on the H-1 freeway, Sunday night, Aug. 25.

The Honolulu Fire Dept. was dispatched at 7:08 p.m. with one unit. HFD says that EMS and the Honolulu Police Dept. have also responded.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed with a sharp weapon to the lower torso.

EMS responded to the H-1 westbound Palama off-ramp.

The victim was sent to a trauma center.

The article will be updated when more information is made available.