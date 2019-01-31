St. Louis officer in fatal shooting was allegedly drinking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This Jan 28, 2019 booking photo released by St. Louis Police Department shows officer Nathaniel Hendren. (St. Louis Police Department via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis police officer charged with killing a female colleague while playing a Russian roulette-style game is accused in a police disciplinary document of drinking on duty.



Police on Thursday provided The Associated Press with a copy of an internal police misconduct report against Officer Nathaniel Hendren and his co-worker, Patrick Riordan. It alleges that the officers consumed alcoholic beverages while on duty at the time of Officer Katlyn Alix's death, in violation of department policy. The document also alleged that Hendren "recklessly discharged a firearm resulting in the death of another Officer."



Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Jan. 24 shooting. Prosecutors say Hendren and Alix were playing a deadly game of pointing a gun with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger when Alix was killed.



Riordan has not been charged with a crime.



A message seeking comment from Hendren's attorney was not immediately returned. Riordan's attorney, James Towey, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Riordan told investigators he had a "few sips of a beer," but a breath test came up "all zeroes."



