St. Francis School campus-wide auction begins June 17

After 95 years of serving the community, St. Francis School ceased its operations this month as the academic year came to a close. Oahu Auctions is coordinating a campus-wide auction to clear all contents of the school's classrooms and premises.

The online auction will end Sunday, June 23 at 6 p.m. The public can get an up-close look at everything in the auction on June 21 and June 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Francis School campus in Manoa. The auction is open to the public and there is no cost to bid.

"People can expect to find not only desks and chairs, but a full range of band instruments, equipment from our science lab and art room, computers and electronics, athletic equipment and variety of other things," says Dr. Casey Asato, who served as the Head of School. Among the larger auction items are golf carts, a bus, shipping containers, and outdoor portable bleachers. "Koi fish from our fish pond will also be in the auction," says Asato.

The online catalog with photos of the auction items are available on the auction website, which can be accessed at OahuAuctions.com. Items are continually being added to the auction catalog.

Proceeds from the auction will be applied towards the school's debt.