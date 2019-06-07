Local News

Spitting Caves victim has been identified

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:30 AM HST

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:57 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The victim of the Spitting Caves incident that occurred on June 5 has been identified as 22-year-old Matthew Forero-Pinilla.

The Honolulu FIre Department got a call at 6:29 a.m. about a swimmer in distress. When they arrived, the Forero-Pinilla's friend told responders that he had jumped into the water, re-surfaced, went under again and was not seen after that. 

Fire personnel in scuba gear located Forero-Pinilla's body about 60 feet below the water. 

