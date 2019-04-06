Speed believed to be a factor in deadly crash Friday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man is dead after a fiery crash occurred on the corner of Pensacola and South King Street early Friday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., a driver in a sedan was speeding southbound on Pensacola Street, he ran a red light and was broadsided by a van coming down King Street.

The two cars ended up right outside the House of Photography store. Seconds later, the sedan quickly went up in flames.

The flames were so intense it melted street signs, the street pole, and the surveillance camera that caught the crash footage.

The owner of the footage said the camera caught about seven minutes of video before the camera melted and shut off.

The video shows passerby's running towards the scene. Police said one of the passerby's helped the 60-year-old man who was driving the van out of his vehicle. Police say the van driver was taken to the hospital in good condition.

HPD says the driver of the sedan couldn't get out of the car and died on the scene. The man is still unidentified. Paramedics say he was burned beyond recognition but it's believed that he was in his 20s.

Several minutes after the crash, paramedics treated a 26-year-old male just a block away for burns and abrasions. Police say that man was the passenger of the sedan. Paramedics took him to the hospital in serious condition.

A friend of driver who died stopped by the photography store today but was too emotional to talk. He stared at the scene in shock at what happened to his two friends.

The photography store cleaned up the mess today and is thankful the fire didn't spread into the building filled with photos and papers.

"There was a few things we'll probably have to reprint, but it's not as bad as it could have been—it really could have been a lot worse,” said co-owner Lance Kimura.

It's still unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the investigation is ongoing.

