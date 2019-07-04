Special use lanes scheduled for July 4

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu and Kauai motorists of the special use lane schedule for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, 2019. There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled statewide, unless permitted. Morning and afternoon contraflows will be closed on July 4, except for the following:

Oahu

The Pali Highway contraflow will be open between Kamehameha Highway and Waokanaka Street during the following times: Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Kaneohe-bound lanes will be accessible from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Kauai

Kuhio Highway will be open from Wainiha to Hanalei. There will be no roadwork scheduled at the Waikoko and Waipa Bridges on July 4.

The Lihue-bound lane on Kuhio Highway before the Hanalei Bridge will remain closed 24-hours a day. There is access in both directions with alternating traffic control.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.