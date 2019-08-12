Special Olympics athletes show off skills in Aukake Classic

It’s the end of summer and to celebrate, Special Olympics athletes competed to show off their skills.

The annual competition is called the Aukake Classic.

More than 300 athletes and coaches participated in the two-day event. They got to show their individual skills in a soccer competition and tournament.

There were also traditional and unified bocce tournaments.

“We’re about fitness, right, so we’re getting our athletes out of their homes and into the parks and into the places where they can train and stay fit and stay active. We’ve got athletes as old as 75 or in their 80’s still competing, so it gives them an opportunity to stay fit, stay active and be part of sports as well,” said Special Olympics Hawaii Chief Operating Officer Dan Epstein.

The athletes began preparing for the event back in June and as for what’s up next season? There will be basketball, bowling, and bocce tournaments.