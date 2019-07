HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southwest Airline’s expansion plans in the state are set to resume in August.

The carrier says that it will offer service to the islands from both Sacramento and San Diego, as well as bring Southwest service to Lihue and Hilo.

The expansion was temporarily put on hold due to the groundings of its Max planes.

Southwest says that it’s pleased with the results from its initial waves of Hawaii service, which began in March.