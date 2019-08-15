Southwest Airlines expands service to the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The time has come as Southwest Airlines just announced that the carrier will add new service to, from and within Hawaii starting in mid-January of 2020.

There will be a new daily service between Honolulu (HNL) and Sacramento (SMF). In addition, new service nonstop between the Bay area, Oakland, and San Jose.

With these additions, Southwest will operate a total 34 departures a day on inter-island routes, including newly available service between Honolulu and Lihue & Honolulu and Hilo, four times daily in each direction. It will offer service nonstop between Kahului and Kona once daily in each direction.