Softball field lights are out in Waipio Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A few months ago, we reported that the lights at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Park baseball field were broken. Now the lights at the park's softball field don't work.

Teams from around the state often play tournaments here, but for the junior softball state tournament last month, there was only one field available for the games. Only one field out of four can be used for night games because of the broken lights.

"Our team had to play five games in one day, and then on the fifth game it was called because of darkness," said Kurt Kendro, a girls' softball coach. "And we had to come back on Sunday to play one inning and that just doesn't make sense."

He said the girls were out on the field from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There were 25 teams.

He says it has been over a year since he's seen more than one field working.

"It's really frustrating as a parent, as a taxpayer, as a coach, as a supporter for girl's softball and athletics for them, so I'm hoping that we see something in the future, some movement," said Kendro.

The city said via e-mail that the lights were installed back in 2001, and that the higher wattage fixtures for the lights have been discontinued.

In a statement, the city said: "We apologize to the public for these lights being unavailable... We are currently researching the best solution to either replace or repair the softball field lights... We do not currently have a timetable on when they will be useable."

"Not everybody can come during the day, people work, parents work, but kids are in school so its important to have these fields available and ready so the girls can play at night and have great tournaments," said Kendro.

The city says it's considering LED light fixtures to replace the lights on the softball field.

They also said they will be using LED light fixtures to fix the lights on the baseball field. These will be installed by the end of the year and will cost $400 thousand dollars.