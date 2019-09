(Roy McClay)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Large black smoke can be seen for miles in Mililani after a fire broke out on Thursday, Sept. 19.

It happened around 94830-94830 Lanikuhana Avenue.

Sixteen units with 48 personnel are on the scene to respond to the situation, which happened around 12:50 p.m. State and Federal fire units are also on scene.

According to HFD, the fire is not yet under control or contained.

Keep up with KHON2 on-air and online as more information rolls in.