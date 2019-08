HONOLULU — (KHON2) There’s a free app that could save your life, but only a fraction of Honolulu residents are using the system.

It’s called “Smart 911” and Honolulu pays nearly $65,000 dollars a year for the service.

The city has subscribed to the system since 2015, but it has yet to catch on here as it has in other U.S. cities.



The app is designed to buy first responders as much time as possible.

The system can help first responders get easier access to location as well as medical information.