Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on the Big Island, no injuries

South Kohala Patrol Officers responded to a 10:36 a.m. call about an emergency landing of a single-engine Cessna 206 Stationair plane on Wednesday, July 3, on the Big Island.

The pilot advised the Kona International Airport control tower that they needed to land on a road and landed on Waikoloa Road near the 4-mile marker.

The Cessna 206 struck a traffic sign, which redirected the plane off the roadway and down a 25-foot embankment on the West side of the roadway.

The pilot and co-pilot, who were the only occupants, were uninjured during the emergency landing.

Courtesy of BigIslandNow.com and Gerald Besson

According to the pilot, it was due to engine failure.

The aircraft tail number is N150SC and is owned by Williams Aerial & Mapping.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Waikoloa Road was closed due to the emergency landing but was reopened around 4 p.m.