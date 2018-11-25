Small Business Saturday helps Hawaii's economy

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Shoppers came out to support local stores for Small Business Saturday.

The nationwide event has been going strong for eight years. According to American Express, in previous years, $85 billion has been spent at local stores on the shopping day.

"It's a celebration of the small businesses that make up our community," said Liberty Perrelta, owner of Popoki and Tea.

"Keep everything local, and support our friends and neighbors," she said.

Each year visitors from across the world spend billions of dollars in Hawaii. Small business owners say tourists like spending money on one-of-a-kind items found in local shops.

"I feel like people come here to Kaimuki to get those unique items that they want to send to their families in the mainland or as a souvenir to take home," said Ten Tomorrow owner Allison Izu. "It's things you won't find anywhere else."

And when you shop local, you help other local businesses.

Jordan Lee and Matthew Guevara are owners of The Public Pet in Kaimuki, and have been active in creating a Small Business Saturday community in Kaimuki.

"We try and sell as many local products as we can, we love supporting local artists, we love having local events that support local charities and foster homes for animals," the owners said.

But many business owners say it's difficult to stay afloat in Hawaii's high priced market.

"It's hard to do business in Hawaii with the high cost of everything, so keep neighbors in mind and help support what they do and how difficult it is to do it here," Perrelta said.

So how to local shops stay open?

"I think the main thing that made us succeed is the support of our community and our regulars that support us," said Devin Uehara-Tilton, owner of the Curb Kaimuki. He told KHON2 one of the regulars even created the bar they serve their coffee from.

Lee and Guevara tell KHON2 the majority of businesses in Kaimuki had their highest sales of the year during last years Small Business Saturday.