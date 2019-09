HONOLULU (KHON2)

Moist, humid, and slightly unstable conditions will clear the state by morning.

Light to moderate trade winds will focus the bulk of the shower activity across windward slopes of O’ahu and Kaua’i tonight, while spotty showers linger over the Kona slopes of the Hawai’i Island.

A typical rainfall pattern is in store from Labor Day through the week, and light to moderate trades will pick up a notch by late in the week.