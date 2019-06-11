Slashed tires along Kalihi street 'unexplainable' but some are not surprised

The victims tell me they noticed their tires were slashed Sunday morning. We learned some have taken their vehicles to the repair shop. Others are still parked on the side. These streets are usually packed with parked cars from people who work in the area but mostly from area residents.

Avian Madriaga and her family couldn't believe how many tires were slashed in their neighborhood. Many of these vehicles belong to people living on Kaumualii Street.

"We counted about 17 cars around the whole block," said Avian Madriaga, victim's daughter. "It saddens me because tires are not cheap."

Her father Tony tells us they only have one parking stall so they have to park their other vehicles on the street.

"As of living here for 24 years this is the most devastating thing happen all over this place," said Tony Madriaga, victim.

What sets him back even more is that about a week ago another vehicle of his got broken into.

"This happened June 1 before I had to go to work," said Tony. "I couldn't do anything. I couldn't even pick up my medication. It's so hard to have no car."

One man who works in the area tells us he's seen this type of vandalism before. In fact it happens all too often.

"It's happened before. Windows have been broken. Thefts occur. It's pretty common," said Jaime Miranda-Molina, Choice Automotive employee. "It's unexplainable to us but not surprised."

Honolulu police tells us a 26 year old man was arrested on Sunday for criminal property damage but was released pending investigation. We asked why he was released and a spokeswoman said no further information is being released at this time. We called auto shops in the area and were told that the cost of replacing a tire depends on the size of the vehicle but it could be anywhere between $100 to $200.