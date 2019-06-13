Six people cited after trespassing Sacred Falls

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Six people were cited by State Conservation Enforcement officers after trespassing into a closed area of Sacred Falls.

A Honolulu hiker described his near-miss with a rock fall incident as "fifteen seconds of terror" while at the closed Sacred Falls State Park on Tuesday, June 11.

Officers were already in the park to enforce closure rules that have been in effect since 1999.

The DLNR advises hikers not to ignore posted signs and warnings.

