Six counts of sex assault for Kealakekua man accused of sex with a minor

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 12:17 PM HST

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 01:46 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Kealakekua man has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of sex assault on a minor.

Justin Taylor Mariano was arrested on charges that he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the minor continuously from November 2018 until February 26. Mariano was released as the investigation continues.

According to the indictment, he is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 years old. 

It is not known at this time whether he has been arrested.

