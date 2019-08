HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sale of single-family homes on Oahu reached a new high in July.

The Honolulu Board of Realtors says sales jumped 12 percent last month to 372 sales compared to a year ago.

Condo sales were up 2 percent to 513.

The median price for single family homes rose 5 percent to $835,000.

The median price for condos rose 7 percent to $461,500.