Sign wavers and halau hula gathered at State Capitol to protest start of TMT construction

On Oahu, hundreds of people gathered at the State Capitol to voice their concerns over the start of construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The energy was high with passing cars honking their horns and people of all ages taking part in this event.

“So basically we’re just standing here to fight for our rights,” said Moana Vaughan, a student at Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School. “Fight for Hawaiian people for what we believe in. We’re all here because we go to Hawaiian Charter School. We’re fighting for the younger generation because we are the younger generation.”

“We’re next. We’re coming up. It’s our future for our kids and us,” said Mahina Mauka, another Halau Ku Mana student. “We’re here trying to fight for our keiki to have what we have. Our kupuna already fought for what they could give us. Now it’s our turn to give, take the torch and to continue to follow our kupuna’s steps.”

Protestors want people to know that this is not just a Hawaii County issue, but a statewide concern.