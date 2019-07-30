Shuttle service offered for sold-out NFL Pre-Season Game at Aloha Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 12: Inside linebacker Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With Aloha Stadium sold out for the highly anticipated face-off between the L.A. Rams and Dallas Cowboys on August 17, 2019, Roberts Hawaii is encouraging game attendees to plan ahead and arrange their transportation to the game in advance.

Last year, Bruno Mars’ sold-out concerts at Aloha Stadium drew approximately 36,000 fans to each show; for the Rams vs. Cowboys pre-season game, some 50,000 spectators are expected to turn out for what will be the first NFL exhibition game to be played in Hawaii in more than 40 years.

Roberts Hawaii is offering both one-way and round-trip shuttle services for the NFL pre-season game – a great option for sports fans to focus their energy on the game while at the same time, sit back, relax, and leave the event parking and driving to someone else.

The shuttle service on air-conditioned motor coaches will pick up football fans on August 17 at select locations around Oahu and depart Aloha Stadium for the return trip immediately following the game. Price is $25 per person for the round-trip, or $20 per person for one-way transportation. Pick-up locations and times are as follows:

Area Pick-Up Location Pick-Up Time Waikiki Ala Moana Hotel (side entrance on Mahukona St.) 1:30 pm Kahala Kahala Mall (Kilauea Ave. curbside near Bank of Hawaii) 1:15 pm Kapolei / Ewa Kapolei Hale, front entrance on Uluohia St. 1:30 pm Kailua South Kainalu Dr. near Kailua Rec Center 1:15 pm Kaneohe Alaloa St. above the old Sears 1:30 pm Mililani Mauka Mililani Mauka Park ‘n’ Ride 1:30 pm

Shuttle riders should be at their pick-up locations at least 15 minutes prior to departure time. All shuttles will depart the stadium 30 minutes after the game ends. Advance reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, click here or call 808-539-9400.

For important information about the Rams vs. Cowboys game, including event details, mandatory mobile ticket instructions, clear bag policy, restricted items and guest code of conduct, click here.