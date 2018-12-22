Shoppers stuck in traffic around Kapolei Commons

Nighttime work in Kapolei has been stressing out drivers all week.

Drivers tell us traffic in and around Kapolei Commons has left them stuck in the parking lot for at least an hour.

The traffic is not only caused by Christmas shoppers, but also nighttime work on Kapolei Parkway.

A city contractor is repaving Kapolei Parkway from Kamokila Boulevard to Kalaeloa Boulevard.

The work started on December 9 and is expected to take up to 45 days.

Per the Holiday Lane Closure schedule, no work will be performed from December 22 through January 1, 2019.

Work hours for cold planing and paving activities for the project will be Mondays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. the next day.

Adjustment of utility manholes and covers, installation of permanent pavement markings and vehicle loop sensors will take place Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional work possible on weekends.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers and proceed with caution through the construction area. Drivers should anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or road closures, and allow extra travel time while driving through the work areas.

The project includes, but is not limited to cold planing; resurfacing and reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavements; adjustment of utility manholes and covers; and the installation of permanent pavement markings and vehicle loop detectors.

Contractor Maui Kupono Builders LLC is responsible to coordinate local traffic, including access to homes by residents, deliveries, trash collection and emergency services.

On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours.

