Shoppers feed koi fish at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Ala Moana Center is hosting a daily fish feeding experience.

Shoppers can feed the koi located in the Center's Diamond Head Wing and Ewa Wing koi ponds.

Free and open to the public, the koi fish feeding happens daily

- 10 a.m. on Mall Level 2 in the Ewa Wing

- 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Mall Level 2 in the Diamond Head Wing, excluding Center-observed holidays.

The fish food is provided by Ala Moana Center.

"Family-friendly activities like our Children's Play Area and daily hula shows have become some of the most frequented attractions at Ala Moana Center," said Francis Cofran, senior general manager at Ala Moana Center. "We look forward to offering this fun new activity for shoppers and children of all ages to enjoy and we will continue to find new and exciting ways to enhance our customer experience beyond shopping and dining."

Ala Moana Center has been caring for koi since 1959.

Ranging in age from two to 30 years old, the koi at Ala Moana Center consists of 16 varieties, including Aka Matsuba, Chagoi, Doitsu Kohaku, Doitsu Showa, Hajiro, Hariwake Ogon, Kikokuryu, Kikusui, Kohaku, Kujaku, Shiro Muji, Shiro Utsuri, Showa Sanke, Sumi Goromo, Taisho Sanke, and Yamabuki Ogon. Koi are omnivorous and require a nutritionally balanced diet.