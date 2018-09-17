Sheriffs seek information on man who triggered school lockdown

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Sheriffs Division is seeking information about a man they say caused a school to go on lockdown Monday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m. State Sheriffs Capitol Patrol responded to a call at the Queen Liliuokalani Building about a homeless man creating a disturbance on property.

Sheriffs say the man was found sleeping on an air conditioning system.

When ordered to come down, the man allegedly showed what appeared to be a sharp object, climbed over a fence to the St. Andrews Priory property and ran.

St. Andrews Priory School went on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted at around 9:10 a.m. after a search of the grounds turned up no sign of the man.

Witnesses report seeing him running towards the downtown, Alakea Street area.

He appears to in his mid-to-late 30's and was last seen wearing a black hat, shirt and pants and had a band-aid near his right eye.

If seen, Sheriffs say do not approach him.

Call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.