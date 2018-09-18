Shark sighting closes Hanalei Beach to swimming on Kauai

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HANALEI (KHON2) - Hanalei Beach was closed to swimming until further notice due to a shark sighting Monday.

Lifeguards report that a roughly 6-to-8-foot shark was sighted off shore at approximately 3 p.m.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn beachgoers of the shark sighting.

Lifeguards will reassess the area on Tuesday morning to determine if the beach can be reopened.

For updates, please speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.