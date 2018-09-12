Shark attacks possible after a storm, lifeguards warn

HONOLULU (KHON2) - One hazard that many might not be aware of, Ocean Safety officials said Tuesday, is the potential for an increased presence of sharks following a storm.

"We did see a shark attack earlier this week. It may not be common knowledge that that was most likely associated with what has been transpiring. When we get a lot of rain and runoff into the water, we're flushing a lot of debris and that does draw our sharks into the nearshore waters to feed. Oftentimes, there's animal carcasses or other debris that they will be feeding on, so that's a hazard that's out there," said Jim Howe, Emergency Services Department director.

Howe says beach goers are urged to heed all brown water advisories.

"If it's brown, don't go in the water. It's not just because there could be something there that could make you sick, but there could be animals there that you don't want to run into," he warned.