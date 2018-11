Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Shaka Santa and Tutu Mele were installed Tuesday along with the other holiday displays.



The beloved couple is back at their customary spot perched atop the Honolulu Hale fountain.

This is just in time for the Honolulu City Lights celebration which kicks off Dec. 1.

Santa has been a staple at Honolulu Hale since 1989.



Tutu Mele came a few years later in 1994.