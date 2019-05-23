Local News

Sew a Lei for Memorial Day: Full List of Locations and Timetables

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:13 PM HST

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:15 PM HST

Sew a Lei for Memorial Day

As unique and diverse as our communities are in Hawaiʻi, so are some of our traditions on Memorial Day. One of the more distinct traditions is the placing of lei upon every gravesite within Punchbowl for Memorial Day. Every year the members of the community work together to make some 38,000 lei to fulfill this ambitious goal. Those efforts include numerous volunteer opportunties to help make ti leaf and fresh flower lei, the donation of fresh flower lei and antherium wreath before the ceremony, and our "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day" events held every year around the island. There you can donate fresh flowers, learn how to make a lei, and help make the lei yourself! 

2019 Lei Sewing Sites and Event Times

 

 Wahiawā Botanical Gardens (628-1190) May 15, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. (Ti–Leaf Lei Only)

Foster Botanical Gardens (522-7064) May 21, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. (Ti–Leaf Lei Only)

Kāneʻohe Senior Center (233-7317) May 23, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.. (Adults Only)

Kailua District Park (266-7652) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Kīlauea District Park (768-6713) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Mānoa District Park (768-6703) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Waipahū District Park (675-6030) May 24, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Wai‘anae District Park (696-5039) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Waialua District Park (637-9721) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Makua Ali‘i Senior Center (973-7258) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Honolulu Hale (768-7135) May 24, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Kapolei Commons Theater Courtyard (768-7139) May 25, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

*All lei sites will have lei sewing material. You are also welcome to bring lei sewing flowers to the site or already completed lei*

 

2019 Lei Drop-off Sites on Friday, May 24, 2019

All lei should be made of fresh flowers or ti leaves and measure 20" - 24" before tying, but please tie the lei. 

City Fire Stations:

Any fire station on the island from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Please do not drop off if no one is at the station.


Federal Fire Stations:

FFD HQ 650 Center Drive Bldg 284
Pearl Harbor Fire Station
Ford Island Fire Station 4
Marine Corps Base Hawaii Fire Station 8
Schofield Barracks Fire Station 15


City Parks:
Between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ala Wai Community Park (768-4622)
Kailua District Park (266-7652)
Kaneohe District Park (768-8991)
Makiki District Park (768-9291)
Makua Ali‘i Center (973-7258)
Waialua District Park (637-9721)
Wai‘anae District Park (696-5039)
Waiau District Park 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (453-7555)
Waimānalo District Park (259-8926)
Waipahū District Park (675-6030)
 

 

Department of Parks and Recreation: 

Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kapolei Hale, Security Desk, 1st Floor (768-3003)
1000 Ulu`ōhi`a Street

 

Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building:
Between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Parks Permit Section, 1st Floor 768-3440
650 South King Street

 

Neighbor Islands:

Hilo-Waiākea District Office 

Ka‘u-Kea‘au-Pāhoa District Office 

Honoka‘a-Kealekehe-Kohala District Office

Maui District Office 

Kaunakakai Elementary

Kaua‘i Veterans Center 

 

Saturday, May 25
Kapolei Commons at the Theatre Courtyard:
Between the hours of 10:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.
(768-7139)

 

 

O‘ahu Schools:

‘Ewa Elementary

Hale‘iwa Elementary

Kailua Intermediate

Kalihi Uka Elementary

Mililani Waena Elementary

Pearl Harbor Elementary

Pu‘uhale Elementary

Royal Elementary

Waipahū Elementary

Wilson Elementary 

 

 

Punchbowl Cemetery:

Friday, May 24 &

Saturday May 25

from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
