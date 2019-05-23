Sew a Lei for Memorial Day: Full List of Locations and Timetables

Sew a Lei for Memorial Day

As unique and diverse as our communities are in Hawaiʻi, so are some of our traditions on Memorial Day. One of the more distinct traditions is the placing of lei upon every gravesite within Punchbowl for Memorial Day. Every year the members of the community work together to make some 38,000 lei to fulfill this ambitious goal. Those efforts include numerous volunteer opportunties to help make ti leaf and fresh flower lei, the donation of fresh flower lei and antherium wreath before the ceremony, and our "Sew a Lei for Memorial Day" events held every year around the island. There you can donate fresh flowers, learn how to make a lei, and help make the lei yourself!

2019 Lei Sewing Sites and Event Times

Wahiawā Botanical Gardens (628-1190) May 15, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. (Ti–Leaf Lei Only)

Foster Botanical Gardens (522-7064) May 21, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. (Ti–Leaf Lei Only)

Kāneʻohe Senior Center (233-7317) May 23, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.. (Adults Only)

Kailua District Park (266-7652) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Kīlauea District Park (768-6713) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Mānoa District Park (768-6703) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Waipahū District Park (675-6030) May 24, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Wai‘anae District Park (696-5039) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Waialua District Park (637-9721) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Makua Ali‘i Senior Center (973-7258) May 24, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Honolulu Hale (768-7135) May 24, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Kapolei Commons Theater Courtyard (768-7139) May 25, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M.

*All lei sites will have lei sewing material. You are also welcome to bring lei sewing flowers to the site or already completed lei*

2019 Lei Drop-off Sites on Friday, May 24, 2019

All lei should be made of fresh flowers or ti leaves and measure 20" - 24" before tying, but please tie the lei.