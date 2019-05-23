A 49-year-old man dies in a three vehicle collision

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man was killed following a three- vehicle collision on Wednesday, May 22, on Highway 190, 0.2 miles south of the 14-mile marker.

The motorcycle rider has been identified as David Alan Mahon.

Responding to a 6:35 a.m. call, police determined that a white 2006 Honda Pilot S.U.V. being operated by a 21-year-old Kamuela man was overtaking several southbound vehicles in a no passing zone when it collided with the northbound purple 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The 49-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:37 p.m. The third vehicle, a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee being operated by a 49-year-old Kamuela man was not injured in the collision.

The 21-year-old male was subsequently arrested for Negligent Homicide and several other related offenses. He is currently being held at the Kona Cellblock.

Police do believe speed is factors in the collision.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.