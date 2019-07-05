Serving the community through pageantry and the law

There’s nothing like an empowered woman.

Jennifer Bugarin not only protects the community with her full-time job, but she’s also Mrs. Hawaii America 2019.

“It has been a crazy time for me,” said Bugarin. “I don’t even think I’ve had a break to take all this in. Since being crowned, I’ve had weekly appearances. Then there are my family duties with my two boys and my husband.”

Bugarin is a police officer with the Honolulu Police Department. She’s been in the department for 14 and a half years.

“I am proud to serve in the community through my job, community service, and non-profit organizations,” she said.

Bugarin’s seeking the public’s help in sponsoring raffle ticket prizes and silent auction prizes.

A portion of proceeds will be to help her own organization called S.P.E.A.K.

S.P.E.A.K stands for Serving and Protecting Everyone Through Awareness and Kindness.

“I realize how much of who I am is based on my past. You never know where you want to go until you understand where you’ve been. I am driven to empower others to be a voice to those who feel like they are silenced. I was that person for years. I have overcome adversity and I want to share my story with others through this program,” said Bugarin.

She also says that pageantry is new to her.

“My state director Luana Alapa is an amazing mentor and has helped produce the Mrs. America pageant in its 29th year. Our state pageant is proud to have produced two national Mrs. America Winners, 10 top five runner ups and two top 15 placements. This pageant recognizes what the founder and President David Marmel calls, ‘America’s greatest natural resource-the contemporary married woman.’ This pageant for me is much more than just a pageant/winning a crown,” she said.

Bugarin’s also involved in a lot of community service such as the food bank, the All is Well Foundation and more.

She’s also getting some help as she prepares for nationals.

“Mrs. Hawaii America 2018 Heidi Fowler has been by my side since day one. She as well as past Mrs. Hawaii America winners Aulii Hirayama and Liana Wright-Green are training me for the national pageant. Walking, Mock interviews, diet, speaking. It is hard work, but I am determined to represent Hawaii with excellence, professionalism, and compassion.”

You can follow her journey to the crown on her Instagram: @mrshawaiiamerica2019