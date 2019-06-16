Service dog rescued by HFD after its paws are injured on hot East Oahu trail

HONOLULU(KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man and his service animal from Makapuu tide pools around 10:30a.m. Saturday. The man called for help after he realized his dogs paws were hurt.

"The pads were worn through. Some were missing the pads. The owners noted that the dog stopped walking," Honolulu Fire Battalion Chief Alan Carvalho explained.

The dog's paws initially heated up from walking up the asphalt trail and then got cut-up walking down the steep, sharp rocks to the tide pools.

The owner attempted to carry the dog out but couldn't. It was too heavy.

”It was a good idea that they called us in this instance because of the location and the terrain and the size of the dog. They would've had a hard time, and we wouldn't want them to get injured,” Carvalho said.

Veterinarian and owner of Kailua Animal clinic Candice Denham said dog owners should take extra precautions hiking with them in the summer because of the heat.

”The most important thing is the time of day. We want to try to avoid the times between 10a.m. and 4p.m. Those are the hottest times of the day,” Denham explained.

Additional things like bringing the dog water, making sure there is ample shade and protecting their paws, help keep them safe.

Denham tells me there's one quick way to tell if it's too hot for your dog

”Put your hand on the concrete. If you can tolerate that heat with your hand, your bare hand, it's probably safe for your dog.”

High temperatures this week have been hovering in the 90s and it's only June.

The hottest months of August and September are yet to come.

If your animal overheats, their organs can shut down. They can even die.

Thankfully that didn't happen today.

“It's always nice to be able to help people out with their loved ones, which includes their pets. And if we're able to do that we're going to do that like we did today. So it was a good day,” Carvalho said.

