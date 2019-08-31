Sentencing recommendations for Katherine and Louis Kealoha filed in federal court

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sentencing recommendations for Katherine and Louis Kealoha have been filed in federal court.

Katherine’s attorney says the government is seeking up to 14 years imprisonment for her, plus $289,000 restitution to be paid to Gerard and Florence Puana, her uncle and grandmother.

Attorney Earle Partington says the sentencing draft refers to Katherine as the ringleader of the conspiracy to frame Gerard and misspend Florence’s money.

Partington says he will meet with the feds to try to cut down the recommended sentence and plans to file an objection, plus an appeal after sentencing.

Louis Kealoha’s draft recommendations are not public and his attorney has not disclosed those terms, but Partington says he expects Louis and the police officers who were also convicted to be facing far less prison time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush

Thumbnail for the video titled "New plans in the works to increase safety at Hau Bush"

Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii Golf Industry Conference brings community and golfers together"

Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Hawaii woman needs your votes to be on the cover of Maxim Magazine"

UH Astronomy forum showcases telescopes and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "UH Astronomy forum showcases telescopes and more"

Hawaii vape

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaii vape"

Labor Day travel means extra long lines so be sure to arrive at the airport early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day travel means extra long lines so be sure to arrive at the airport early"
More Local News

Trending Stories