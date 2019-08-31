Sentencing recommendations for Katherine and Louis Kealoha filed in federal court

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sentencing recommendations for Katherine and Louis Kealoha have been filed in federal court.

Katherine’s attorney says the government is seeking up to 14 years imprisonment for her, plus $289,000 restitution to be paid to Gerard and Florence Puana, her uncle and grandmother.

Attorney Earle Partington says the sentencing draft refers to Katherine as the ringleader of the conspiracy to frame Gerard and misspend Florence’s money.

Partington says he will meet with the feds to try to cut down the recommended sentence and plans to file an objection, plus an appeal after sentencing.

Louis Kealoha’s draft recommendations are not public and his attorney has not disclosed those terms, but Partington says he expects Louis and the police officers who were also convicted to be facing far less prison time.