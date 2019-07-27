Sen. Mazie Hirono visits border facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine saw firsthand the conditions at border facilities.

They toured border patrol stations in Texas before visiting a shelter that provides migrant families and other refugees with meals, showers and a safe place to stay. They also heard directly from migrants who have been detained by the Trump Administration.

Sen. Mazie k. Hirono: “There’s a lot more work that we can do and certainly we can pass a number of bills that would create certain standards for how we treat people in our facilities, especially for children,” said Sen. Hirono. “You know how we’re treating our children. They are highly traumatized and there are mental health help that we should give them. There are any number of things but what we shouldn’t be doing is what we’re doing now.”

Earlier this week, Senators Hirono and Kaine participated in a hearing where they spoke with medical, policy and legal experts who have witnessed the terrible conditions at the border.