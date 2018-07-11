Section 8 waiting list to open on Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Kauai County Housing Agency will be accepting applications for its Section 8 program waiting list.
For those who want to be on the waiting list, applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, July 18 at 8 a.m. until Friday, July 20 at 3 p.m.
Applications can be completed online by clicking here. The websites will go live when the wait list opens.
If you do not have access to a computer, you may apply online by appointment at these locations:
- Catholic Charities Hawaii, 241-4673, 3016 Umi Street, Lihue
- Family Life Center, 212-0850, 3016 Umi Street, # 206, Lihue
- Kauai Economic Opportunity, 245-1873, 4530 Kali Road, Lihue
- Malama Pono, 246-9577, 4366 Kukui Grove St, #205, Lihue
- Mental Health Kokua, 632-0466, 3205 Akahi Street, Lihue
- Section 8 Office, 241-4440, 4444 Rice Street, #303, Lihue
- Women in Need, 245-1996, 3136A Elua Street, Lihue
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance to very low income families.
Applicants must meet the requirements of the Section 8 HCV Program.
Eligible applicants will be selected for the waiting list using a random lottery system.
Applying for the waiting list is free of charge and the Housing Agency cautions applicants against individuals or companies offering application assistance for a fee. These individuals or companies are not affiliated with the Housing Agency and should be considered a scam or fraudulent.
Information and updates regarding the Section 8 HCV Program and the waiting list can be obtained online at www.kauai.gov/housing or by calling the Kauai County Housing Agency Section 8 HCV Program at 808-241-4440.