Section 8 waiting list to open on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Kauai County Housing Agency will be accepting applications for its Section 8 program waiting list.

For those who want to be on the waiting list, applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, July 18 at 8 a.m. until Friday, July 20 at 3 p.m.

Applications can be completed online by clicking here. The websites will go live when the wait list opens.

If you do not have access to a computer, you may apply online by appointment at these locations:

Catholic Charities Hawaii, 241-4673, 3016 Umi Street, Lihue

Family Life Center, 212-0850, 3016 Umi Street, # 206, Lihue

Kauai Economic Opportunity, 245-1873, 4530 Kali Road, Lihue

Malama Pono, 246-9577, 4366 Kukui Grove St, #205, Lihue

Mental Health Kokua, 632-0466, 3205 Akahi Street, Lihue

Section 8 Office, 241-4440, 4444 Rice Street, #303, Lihue

Women in Need, 245-1996, 3136A Elua Street, Lihue

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program provides rental assistance to very low income families.

Applicants must meet the requirements of the Section 8 HCV Program.

Eligible applicants will be selected for the waiting list using a random lottery system.

Applying for the waiting list is free of charge and the Housing Agency cautions applicants against individuals or companies offering application assistance for a fee. These individuals or companies are not affiliated with the Housing Agency and should be considered a scam or fraudulent.

Information and updates regarding the Section 8 HCV Program and the waiting list can be obtained online at www.kauai.gov/housing or by calling the Kauai County Housing Agency Section 8 HCV Program at 808-241-4440.

