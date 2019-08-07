Second Waikiki hotel fire ruled arson by HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are at the scene of a new fire at a hotel in Waikiki on Tuesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department has confirmed this fire was intentionally set.

This time at the Hilton’s Grand Waikikian near the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Rainbow Tower.

Firefighters were called to the scene right around 8:45 p.m. but didn’t stay long.

Unlike last night’s fire, there were no mass evacuations.

Fire crews say the fire was on the 28th floor and it was extinguished by a guest before fire fighters arrived.

No one was injured.

The fire alarm activated but the sprinklers did not activate.

There damage estimate for the fire has not yet been determined.

The case has been handed over to the Honolulu Police Department.