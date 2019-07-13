Second Maui fire classified as arson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The problems seem to never end for the County of Maui when a second fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Around 8 p.m. the Maui Police Department later classified the fire as arson and opened an investigation.

Maui Police is looking for a possibly maroon-colored Ford dually-type truck, early to mid-2000’s model with truck racks.

Police are interested in identifying this vehicle as well as the owner as it was seen leaving the area of the Hookele Street fire today.

The second fire is located by the new Safeway on Hookele Street. As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was 35 percent contained, said fire officials.

It estimated to have burned about 200 acres.

“We’re working on securing the perimeter,” said Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

Two abandoned structures in the brush were destroyed, he said.

There were no other reports of structural damage or injuries.

Due to the Puunene fire, Hansen Road has been closed. Evacuations have been also been made for Hookele Street and Target in Kahului. Reportedly, Lowes has also voluntarily closed and evacuated the area.

Tips can be emailed to fire.damage@mpd.net or you can message your contact information on our MPD Facebook page. You can also call (808)244-6434 or 911 in an emergency.