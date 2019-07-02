Second fatality at Maui Twin Falls

A 37-year-old man died on Maui after jumping from a waterfall. This is the second fatality at Twin Falls in four days.

Police have identified him as Andrew Sanborn of Waihee.

Maui Fire officials say Sanborn jumped over the falls toward the lower pool and hit his head.

First-responders found him lying by the pool’s edge. He was later pronounced dead at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

On Thursday, a 47-year-old man from California died after falling ten-feet, off an embankment.

Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino says there have not been any calls to close the popular Twin Falls, but he will be reviewing the cases tomorrow.

“We may look at how to better manage our resources, whether it’s the state in conjunction with the county and private landowners, there are many ideas being bandied about, because again, people come and enjoy themselves, but they don’t exercise caution,” said Mayor Victorino.

He says keeping residents and visitors safe is a top priority.