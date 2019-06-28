Search suspended for missing Ohio man after three-day search in Kauai waters

The search for 58-year-old Vladimir Sukhoparov of Ohio in waters off Kauai’s Eastside in Wailua was suspended Wednesday afternoon following a three-day, multi-agency search.

According to a preliminary report, Kauai Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a possible missing swimmer at Kauai Beach Drive on Sunday at around 3:10 p.m. Officials located the man’s belongings close to shore on a beach fronting the Kauai Beach Resort.

Sukhoparov could not be located despite a three-day air, land, and sea-based search with a team of rescuers including Kauai firefighters, lifeguards, police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Kauai Beach Resort and Spa and volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted with Sukhoparov’s family.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.