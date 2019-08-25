Search resumes for missing diver in waters off Anini Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search is on for 26-year-old Theobhlius Erakdrik of Kalaheo in waters off Anini Beach on Sunday morning.

Personnel with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Kauai Fire Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Police Department, and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 resumed their search for the missing man on Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary report, Kauai Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a missing diver at Anini Beach on Sunday morning at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Witnesses reported that a fellow diver apparently went missing after their dive party worked their way back to the channel.

Kauai Police Department personnel and Hanalei firefighters responded to the area.

Upon arrival, crews initiated a shoreline search and were joined by Rescue 3 and the on-duty Battalion Chief.

KPD officers also searched the surrounding road.

Due to darkness, the search was suspended at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday with no sign of the missing diver. The search resumed this morning.

Updates on the search will be given as information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.