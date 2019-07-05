Search for new dean of UH law school begins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is looking for a new dean.

Dean Avi Soifer announced his retirement in March after 16 years in the leadership position.

The official job announcement is posted online at www.manoa.hawaii.edu/executivesearch/law.

Noreen Mokuau, dean of the Myron B. Thompson School of Social Work, is chairing the search advisory committee, whose members include chairs, faculty, staff and students from several UH Manoa units, as well as representatives from the Kualii Council, alumni and legal community.

The committee will recommend finalists to UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno, who then will recommend a nominee to UH President David Lassner.

Reviews of applications start in August 2019, and it will continue until the position is filled.