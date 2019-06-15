Sea Life Park celebrating Father’s Day with free admission

Recognizing all that amazing dads do, Sea Life Park is honored to host a special celebration timed to Father’s Day fun!

Now through Sunday, June 16, the Park will be offering free admission to dads when accompanied by a guest paying full admission.

Dads will have a chance to relax and enjoy a great day with family, interacting with dolphins, sea lions, rays, sharks, birds, Hawaiian honu and native fish throughout a host of exhibits, experiences and showers.

For all the information, be sure to check out www.sealifeparkhawaii.com.