Scoot Airlines announces it's shutting down Honolulu service

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After being in business in Hawaii for less than a year, Scoot has announced it's shutting down service to Honolulu.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

In a release, the airline said they were cutting service because of "weak demand."

Scoot Airlines started offering flights in December 2017, and even had introductory rates as low as $80 for one fares to Osaka and Singapore.

It's last flights will be in June 2019.