Scoot Airlines announces it's shutting down Honolulu service
HONOLULU (KHON2) - After being in business in Hawaii for less than a year, Scoot has announced it's shutting down service to Honolulu.
The company made the announcement on Wednesday.
In a release, the airline said they were cutting service because of "weak demand."
Scoot Airlines started offering flights in December 2017, and even had introductory rates as low as $80 for one fares to Osaka and Singapore.
It's last flights will be in June 2019.