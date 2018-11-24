Local News

Scoot Airlines announces it's shutting down Honolulu service

HONOLULU (KHON2) - After being in business in Hawaii for less than a year, Scoot has announced it's shutting down service to Honolulu. 

The company made the announcement on Wednesday. 

In a release, the airline said they were cutting service because of "weak demand." 

Scoot Airlines started offering flights in December 2017, and even had introductory rates as low as $80 for one fares to Osaka and Singapore. 

It's last flights will be in June 2019. 

