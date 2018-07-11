Overnight power outages coming to Iwilei, Kakaako, Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Keeping the lights on across Honolulu will soon mean shutting the power off to hundreds of businesses and thousands of homes including Consolidated Theatres Ward 16 and the Hawaii Convention Center.

Hawaiian Electric says underground electrical work will be done overnight to upgrade six circuits from Iwilei to Ala Moana starting July 16. There will be scheduled power outages from Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Certain areas within the power grid will be affected at a time.

HECO says the work needs to be done because of faulty electrical splices that connect the cabling.

"We need to replace them and we want to fix them right away because we don't want any unplanned outages that could last longer," said spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

This past year alone, there have been more than a dozen outages affecting businesses like the Convention Center.

About 400 businesses and 2,500 residential customers will be affected by these scheduled outages. A representative says Ward theaters will close by 9 p.m. Other restaurants around Kakaako will need to close earlier as well.

"It's definitely going to have an impact on our operation. We're probably going to have to close earlier to give our refrigerator a chance to cool down," said Goran Streng, Tango Contemporary Cafe owner.

HECO says it is trying to minimize the impact of the upgrade work.

"We are going to be in the manholes. There isn't going to be noises like jackhammers, and noises like that, but there will be our presence in the street," said Tangonan.

To prepare for the extended outage, customers can refer to Hawaiian Electric's Handbook for Emergency Preparedness for food safety tips.

Here are some basic tips for food handling:

Freeze ice packs and large blocks of ice (in rinsed milk cartons or similar containers) before the power goes out.

Dry ice can help keep perishable items cold during a power outage, but be sure to read instructions on safely handling dry ice. Remember to remove dry ice from the freezer once the power is restored.

Consider transferring food to a freezer that is still powered (such as a friend's or family member's freezer, or at another business).

Customers who have questions about the upcoming work can click here or call 548-7311.

