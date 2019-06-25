Sam’s Club Announces Same-day Alcohol Delivery in Honolulu through Instacart

Sam’s Club shoppers using Instacart can now get same-day alcohol delivery, alongside their groceries and household essentials.

Sam’s Club alcohol delivery is currently available in select markets across multiple states including Florida, California and Missouri, to name a few. Alcohol delivery is expected to be expanded to additional Sam’s Club locations in the coming months. This new service brings hundreds of Sam’s Club’s alcohol options – including Member’s Mark Sangria, Member’s Mark Prosecco and Member’s Mark Moscato D’Asti as well as member favorites like Kendall Jackson Chardonnay, Modelo Especial and Tito’s Handmade Vodka – to customers in as fast as one hour.

As Sam’s Club and Instacart provide alcohol delivery in select states, the companies have also expanded their same-day online delivery collaboration of grocery delivery to include all U.S. Sam’s Club locations. The expansion allows anyone in the U.S. to shop from their local Sam’s Club via Instacart.

“Instacart is proud to collaborate with Sam’s Club to provide wine, beer and spirits delivery for their valued members. By extending our marketplace categories, we’re making it even easier for customers to shop from Sam’s Club for all their needs – from groceries and household essentials to alcohol,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart.

To purchase alcohol at Sam’s Club through Instacart, similar to purchasing groceries and other household essentials, customers can go online to http://www.SamsClub.com/Instacart or open the Instacart mobile app, select their city and Sam’s Club, and search for beer, wine or spirits to add to their virtual basket. Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be over the age of 21 and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.