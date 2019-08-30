New ABC holiday film turns Salt at Our Kakaako a movie set

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas seems to have come early at shopping center Salt at Our Kakaako.

According to Salt at Our Kakaako’s official Instagram account, the center was chosen as a filming location for ABC holiday movie, “Same Time, Next Christmas.”

The movie stars Lea Michele, who is known for her role on Fox’s “Glee.”

According to ABC, Michele will star in the lead role as Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew – but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

The movie is set to air December 2019 from Freeform Studios on ABC.

As for the set, the shopping center says that the public is welcome to visit.