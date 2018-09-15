Sales to begin for Azure, one of several high-rises planned for Ala Moana

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sales for a new residential tower in the Ala Moana area are set to begin.

Azure Ala Moana will be built at the corner of Keeaumoku and Makaloa streets.

The 41-story building will have studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units starting at $550,000.

Sales don't open until Saturday, but potential buyers were already lining up at the sales office Friday.

"We think we have a great design. We have good quality finishes and great amenities, so we're very enthusiastic with the responses we've received so far," said Rick Stack with ProsPac Holdings Group. "Our market is local residents and we received a great reaction from them so far, so we're looking forward to getting started."

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2019 and is slated to be completed in 2021.

The building will include 78 rental units and two floors of commercial space.

As KHON2 first reported, Azure is just one of several towers slated for the area.

Experts say as eight new buildings could be popping up from Piikoi Street to the Hawaii Convention Center, all located near the planned Ala Moana rail station.

Aerial view